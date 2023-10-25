Brewers' manager Craig Counsell interviewing with New York Mets: source

article

Reports indicate Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell will be interviewing for a managerial position with the New York Mets.

An X post by Andy Martino indicated the following: "The Mets have received permission to interview Craig Counsell for the manager job, according to league sources. Brewers had initially indicated they would not grant it, and Counsell’s contract would have to expire. They have changed course, and Mets will be interviewing him soon."

Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said in October he was speaking regularly with Counsell but couldn’t predict at the time how soon the NL’s longest-tenured manager would decide on whether to return next season.

"He’s maybe one of the best people I’ve ever worked with," Arnold said at the time.

The winningest manager in Brewers history finished the regular season without a contract beyond 2023. The Whitefish Bay native declined to discuss his future after the Brewers’ season ended with a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card Series. Counsell led the Brewers to a 92-70 record and their second NL Central title in three years.