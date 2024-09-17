Brewers lose to Phillies; Milwaukee fans still have hope for NL Central title

The Brief The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of division leaders. The Brewers’ magic number dropped to one with the Chicago Cubs 4-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics.



Milwaukee Brewers fans were hoping to celebrate the team clinching the NL Central on Tuesday evening, Sept. 17.

The Chicago Cubs held up their part of the bargain by losing to the Oakland Athletics, but the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Brewers 5-1 on Tuesday, meaning Milwaukee’s magic number dropped to #1.

The game had a bigger-than-normal feel to it at American Family Field.

The Brewers announced attendance was just over 30,000, and those fans were hoping to be part of history.

"Oh yeah, I'll be here tomorrow and the next day," said Menomonee Falls resident AJ Ryczek. "I wanna see it. This is a special team. We're young, and it'd be really special to see it here in Milwaukee."

RHP Freddy Peralta starts for the Brewers when the three-game series concludes Wednesday night, Sept. 18.

The Brewers have four NL Central Division titles under their belts, including 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.