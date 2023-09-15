Brewers jersey patch; Northwestern Mutual becomes 1st partner

The Milwaukee Brewers and Northwestern Mutual have partnered for the team's first-ever jersey patch, they announced Friday, Sept. 15.

Fans will see the custom branded patch debut on the sleeve of authentic Brewers player jerseys during Friday night's home game against the Washington Nationals.

"Our partnership with Northwestern Mutual brings together two historic companies based in Milwaukee, with a long history in supporting our communities," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations.

Schlesinger also said the partnership is "irrelevant" to the stadium financing plan.

"Our mission statement is to win world series," said Schlesinger. "If revenue can help (GM) Matt (Arnold) retain players, sign players, keep players, develop players – that's great."

Northwestern Mutual jersey patch (Courtesy: Milwaukee Brewers)

The Brewers' lease on American Family Field expires in 2023. It calls for the stadium district to cover repairs, but there's not enough money to pay for what's needed.

Republicans rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan to tap into the state's budget surplus to fund repairs. The club, lawmakers and the Brewers have been working on a renovation funding plan.

"The sausage is being made," said Schlesinger. "There's going to be a lot of people with a lot of opinions, and that's great."

Terms of the deal with Northwestern Mutual weren't disclosed, but the Brewers said it's a multi-year partnership.

"Just expands that brand in a national way," said John Schlifske, Northwestern Mutual chairman, president and CEO. "Aligning with a team like the Brewers, it's just going to make it even better, so we see countless value in this deal."