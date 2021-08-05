Expand / Collapse search

Brewers host Sunrise Scavenger Hunt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the first-ever Brewers Sunrise Scavenger Hunt on Friday morning, Aug. 6 at American Family Field. It began at 5 a.m.

A news release says 250 Brewers gift boxes filled with prizes were hidden throughout the exterior grounds of the ballpark. Prizes include game tickets, autographed memorabilia, game-worn jerseys, a night in a Brewers Club Suite, player meet and greets, and much more.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Brewers officials say this event is building on the tradition of prior events when Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausage yard gnomes were hidden around the grounds of the ballpark for fans to discover and take home.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Road closures for USA Triathlon in Milwaukee
slideshow

Road closures for USA Triathlon in Milwaukee

The USA Triathlon announced road closures for the 2021 Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships taking place along Milwaukee’s lakefront this weekend.

ATM robbed in Racine, suspects arrested in Illinois after pursuit
slideshow

ATM robbed in Racine, suspects arrested in Illinois after pursuit

Two people were taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 5 after robbing an ATM machine in Racine. The robbery happened on Wednesday, Aug. 4 – and lead to a traffic stop and police pursuit in Illinois.

State Fair kicks off in West Allis

The Wisconsin State Fair kicked off Thursday, Aug. 5. The 2021 return features 70 new foods and more than 100 musical acts – and new COVID-19 precautions.