Brewers host Sunrise Scavenger Hunt

The Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the first-ever Brewers Sunrise Scavenger Hunt on Friday morning, Aug. 6 at American Family Field. It began at 5 a.m.

A news release says 250 Brewers gift boxes filled with prizes were hidden throughout the exterior grounds of the ballpark. Prizes include game tickets, autographed memorabilia, game-worn jerseys, a night in a Brewers Club Suite, player meet and greets, and much more.

Brewers officials say this event is building on the tradition of prior events when Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausage yard gnomes were hidden around the grounds of the ballpark for fans to discover and take home.

