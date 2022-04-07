Brewers fans hit Wrigley Field for season opener: 'Like a holiday'

The weather for the Milwaukee Brewers' season opener in Chicago was more suited for football than baseball, but it would take a lot more than a little rain to keep fans from traveling to Wrigley Field.

If you believe in the church of baseball, 108-year-old Wrigley Field might just be a cathedral. Even for visiting fans, it doesn't get better than opening day.

"Opening day's like a holiday, you know? It's just the start of summer and spring, change in season, the game is back and more fun times ahead," said Ajay Wathwa of Glendale.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I think this is awesome. It's a classic ballpark. It's really nice here. We're excited." Madison resident Jack Rovner said.

The start of the season was delayed one week because of the offseason lockout.

Wrigley Field on 2022 opening day between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs

The Brewers opened the season with a loss against the Chicago Cubs, but it provided fans the chance to enjoy the pageantry of opening day on the road – like a little music, and a meal fit for a ballpark before the game.

"I mean, I've always wanted to see the Brewers here. It's a rivalry of the ages, so you gotta check it out at least once in your life," said New Berlin resident Jacob Schindelholz.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"I think it's really cool how it's in the middle of a neighborhood, and I like that it's open, and you can see the sky. But it won't be fun in the rain, that's for sure," Chloe LaHaye of Green Bay said.

While the Brewers left with a loss, fans who believe in the church can count the fact that the game is back as a win.

Wrigley Field on 2022 opening day between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs

"I hope this is finally the year when a miracle can happen," said Wathwa.

The Cubs said 35,000 fans attended Thursday's game. Both teams are back Friday for Game 2 of the four-game series, a 1:20 p.m. first pitch.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.