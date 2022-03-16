Milwaukee Brewers announce schedule changes

The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the revised 2022 regular season schedule.

The changes are the result of rescheduling the first two series of the season due to the lockout, which was resolved on March 10.

The revisions start with the season opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday, April 7 at 1:20 p.m. At American Family Field, the home opener will be Milwaukee’s "414 Day" – Thursday, April 14 at 4:14 p.m. against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The revised schedule includes several changes from the original version, in addition to the new home opener.

April 25 against the San Francisco Giants at 5:10 p.m. at American Family Field has been added.

Sept. 8 against the San Francisco Giants is now a traditional doubleheader starting at 3:10 p.m.

Oct 3-5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks has been added to the end of the schedule.

American Family Field

Following the opening series against St. Louis (April 14-17), Milwaukee will conclude its first home stand of the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates (April 18-20).

This year, the Brewers will face the American League East in inter-league play for the first time since 2017. Milwaukee will host the Toronto Blue Jays (June 24-26), Tampa Bay Rays (Aug. 9-10) and New York Yankees (Sept. 16-18) and will travel to face the Baltimore Orioles (April 11-13), Tampa Bay Rays (June 28-29) and Boston Red Sox (July 29-31).

The yearly rivalry series against the Minnesota Twins will be played at Target Field from July 12-13 and at American Family Field from July 26-27.

The Brewers will play 20 of their final 26 games at American Family Field, concluding at home with the longest home stand of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals (Sept. 27-28), Miami Marlins (Sept. 29-Oct. 2) and Arizona Diamondbacks (Oct 3-5).

American Family Field

Tickets are available at brewers.com/tickets, at 800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.

For the full schedule and home game times, visit brewers.com/schedule. Game dates and times are subject to change.

