Brewers Fan Appreciation Night set for Saturday, Sept. 16

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, Sept. 6 the team will host its annual Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, Sept. 16 when they square off against the Washington Nationals at 6:10 p.m.

On Saturday, throughout the game, randomly selected fans in attendance at American Family Field will win various prizes such as: one Suite giveaway for a 2024 regular game and game-worn Brewers jerseys from Willy Adames, William Contreras, Freddy Peralta, Devin Williams and Christian Yelich. In addition, one lucky ticketed fan, chosen at random, will win the grand prize – a white 2023 Toyota Corolla LE, courtesy of Wisconsin Toyota Dealers.

All weekend long, Friday, Sept. 15 – Sunday, Sept. 17, the first 30,000 ticketed fans will also receive a 2024 magnet schedule. Additionally, each ticketed fan will receive a ticket voucher for two Loge Level tickets to any 2024 Mon-Thurs game (excluding Cubs games).