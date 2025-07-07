Brewers beat Dodgers, Peralta pitches 6 shutout innings

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers trounced the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-1 on Monday night. Andrew Vaughn hit a three-run homer in his first plate appearance with his new team. Freddy Peralta threw six shutout innings.



Andrew Vaughn hit a three-run homer in his first plate appearance with his new team, Freddy Peralta threw six shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers trounced the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-1 on Monday night.

Peralta (10-4) struck out seven while allowing five hits and one walk, lowering his ERA to 2.74. Christian Yelich added a two-run homer for Milwaukee.

Los Angeles starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7) got just two outs before leaving the shortest start of his career as the Dodgers lost their fourth straight. His quick exit spoiled a starting pitching matchup featuring two NL All-Stars in Peralta and Yamamoto.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

With two outs in the first inning, Yamamoto allowed a 409-foot shot to Vaughn, who got called up from the minors earlier in the day as the Brewers put first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the injured list. The Brewers acquired Vaughn from the Chicago White Sox last month.

Vaughn became the fifth player in franchise history — and first since Gabe Gross in 2006 — to homer in his first plate appearance with the team.

The Brewers added two unearned runs later in the inning.

Milwaukee extended its lead to 7-0 in the fifth on Brice Turang’s two-out, two-run single off Will Klein. The Brewers made it 9-0 when Yelich homered off Julian Fernández in the seventh.

The Dodgers got their run on Esteury Ruiz's two-out RBI single in the eighth.

Key moment

The Dodgers already trailed 3-0 with two outs in the first when shortstop Mookie Betts fielded a routine grounder from Caleb Durbin and bounced a throw to first baseman Freddie Freeman, who was unable to scoop it. Betts’ error enabled Isaac Collins to score from second. The Brewers added a fifth run on Andruw Monasterio's RBI single that knocked Yamamoto out of the game.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Key stat

The Dodgers have lost their last four games by a combined score of 38-7. That follows a 15-3 stretch.

Up next

Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.43 ERA) makes his first appearance for the Dodgers since joining the 3,000-strikeout club, and rookie Jacob Misiorowski (3-1, 3.20) pitches for the Brewers as the series continues Tuesday.