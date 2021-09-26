Brewers division champs, fans have high hopes: 'This is the year!'

Adding to the drama of the day on Sunday, Sept. 26 was the fact that the Milwaukee Brewers waited until the final home game of the season to clinch the division.

Fans got their money's worth and then some at American Family Field on Sunday, breathing a sigh of relief as they left the ballpark after taking in a great weekend for the Brewers and taking home some confetti!

"This is the year!" said Trish Andrae.

Inside American Family Field and outside, Brewers fans were elated to see the team crowned NL Central Division champs.

"Just with COVID last year and everything, and not getting out, this is just awesome," said Ruth Dolney.

"We hadn’t been in the playoffs for so long, and then now, all of the sudden, four years in a row and another division championship," said David Domanski.

The weekend was a special one for fans who also celebrated Ryan Braun's retirement Sunday and Bob Uecker Day on Saturday. During Sunday's game, Uecker bobbleheads were a parting gift, with Curt Kratowicz even leaving to listen to Uecker call the second half of the game on the radio.

"Being at the game is wonderful, but hearing his voice is just completely different," said Kratowicz.



When celebrations spilled out of the ballpark, it didn't take long for fans to swarm the Team Store, snatching brand new championship gear, sharing smiles, history and hope for the postseason.

"Very happy! Very happy!" said Dorothy Kapellen.

"We go all the way -- all the way to the World Series," said Domanski.

"It’s going to be competitive, but you know, if we get the bats going, we can do it," said Mark Stees.