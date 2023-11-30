Brewers' Devin Williams named 2023 NL Reliever of the Year

article

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Devin Williams has been named the 2023 National League Reliever of the Year, the team announced Wednesday. It is his second such honor.

Williams, an All-Star in consecutive seasons, is coming off arguably his best campaign on the mound. His 1.53 ERA, 36 saves and 0.92 WHIP were all career-best marks, excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

According to Brewers.com, Williams led all National League relievers in opponent batting average in 2023. He also finished the season second in hits per nine innings, third in ERA, third in strikeouts per nine innings and fourth in WHIP.

Formally titled the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award, the honor has found a familiar home in Milwaukee. A Brewers pitcher has won it five times in the past six years; twice by Williams, and three times by former closer Josh Hader. Hoffman, the award's namesake, pitched two seasons in Milwaukee and earned an All-Star nod with the club in 2009.

Williams has pitched his entire five-season MLB career with the Brewers. He has a career 1.89 ERA and 54 saves, along with 337 strikeouts, over 214 innings of work.