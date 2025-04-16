Brewers defeat the Tigers 5-1; homers from Yelich, Hoskins, Frelick

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers topped the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, April 16, 5-1. Strong pitching and timely hitting helped the home team secure the victory. With the win, the Brewers took the series from the Tigers, 2-1.



Crew wins series, 2-1

The Brewers pushed across a run in the second off Keider Montero (0-1) when Garrett Mitchell tripled with one out and scored on Oliver Dunn’s sacrifice bunt. Dunn became the first Brewers player to use a "torpedo" bat during the plate appearance.

Yelich connected for a solo home run with one out in the third. Hoskins hit a two-run blast later in the inning to push Milwaukee’s lead to 4-0.

José Quintana (2-0), making his second start of the season after pitching seven shoutout innings in his Brewers debut on Friday, held the Tigers to one run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. The 36-year-old left-hander, who signed as a free agent on March 5, surrendered a solo home run to Spencer Torkelson with one-out in the sixth. He struck out four and walked three.

Frelick’s lead-off homer against Montero in the Brewers half of the sixth, his first of the season, gave Milwaukee a 5-1 lead.

Montero, who made his season debut for the Tigers after being recalled from Triple-A Toledo, gave up five runs in five innings and departed after two batters in the sixth. He walked one and had eight strikeouts.

Four Brewers relievers combined for 3 1/3 shutout innings.