Expand / Collapse search

Brewers, Cubs to kick off season with July 24 meeting at Wrigley Field, set to play regional teams

Published 
MLB
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

CHICAGO -- Major League Baseball released its 60-game schedules on Monday, July 6 on the MLB Network.

The schedule shows the Milwaukee Brewers will be in Chicago to take on the Cubs for a game on Friday evening, July 24 -- with the first pitch at 7:10 p.m. They'll stay in the Windy City to complete a three-game series.



The Brewers will have series with the following teams:


    This is a developing story.