Brewers Corbin Burnes bobblehead released

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Bring the heat! FOCO on Wednesday, June 23 released a Corbin Burnes On Fire bobblehead. Burnes is a pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers. 

The bobblehead shows Burnes wearing his gameday uniform in an action pose, throwing a flaming ball. 

This item is limited to 221 pieces and costs $50.00.

Find pre-order information here. 

