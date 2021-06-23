Brewers Corbin Burnes bobblehead released

article

Bring the heat! FOCO on Wednesday, June 23 released a Corbin Burnes On Fire bobblehead. Burnes is a pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The bobblehead shows Burnes wearing his gameday uniform in an action pose, throwing a flaming ball.

This item is limited to 221 pieces and costs $50.00.

Find pre-order information here.

