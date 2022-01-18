Milwaukee Brewers coaching staff promotes 2 former players

article

The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Jim Henderson to take over as bullpen coach for the departing Steve Karsay.

In other moves, the Brewers moved Matt Erickson to infield and assistant hitting coach and hired Daniel Vega as an assistant strength and conditioning specialist.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the moves Tuesday.

Milwaukee officials said Karsay stepped down to spend more time with his family. Karsay had been the Brewers’ bullpen coach for the last three seasons.

Henderson, 39, had been a Triple-A pitching coach in the Brewers organization the last two seasons. He joined the Brewers in 2018 as a Rookie-level minor league bullpen coach and assistant to the professional scouting department. He spent 2019 as a pitching coach for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, a Brewers Class A affiliate.

Henderson pitched in the majors with the Brewers from 2012-14 and with the New York Mets in 2016. He went 10-11 with a 3.61 ERA in 155 career games. He led the Brewers with 28 saves in 2013.

Erickson, 46, has spent the last 11 seasons as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ manager. He went 652-714 and won a Midwest League title in 2012. He’s been part of the Brewers’ organization since 2009.

Vega has spent the last six seasons as a minor league strength and conditioning coach in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

