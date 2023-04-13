Brewers celebrate 414 Day with $4.14 tickets

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday, April 13 a flash sale in honor of 414 Day offering tickets in select locations for only $4.14.

The sale takes place on 414 Day, Friday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. with tickets available for an upcoming series against Detroit.



Fans can secure $4.14 tickets in the Terrace Level, Loge Outfield and Loge Bleacher seats for games against the Detroit Tigers, taking place Monday, April 24 at 6:40 p.m., Tuesday, April 25 at 6:40 p.m. and Wednesday, April 26 at 12:40 p.m. The offer is first come, first served basis with each person limited to eight tickets per game.



"414 Day is the official celebration of all things Milwaukee and attending a Brewers game is a quintessential Milwaukee experience," said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. "Last year’s 414 Day promotion was a great success and we look forward to bringing it back for another round this year."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News



Don’t miss out on the 2023 Brewers season. Tickets will be available at brewers.com/Flash, 414-902-4000 or at the American Family Field Box Office.