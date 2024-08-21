Brewers lose to Cardinals, snapping Milwaukee's winning streak

article

Nolan Arenado hit a grand slam in the 10th inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 10-6 comeback victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

Arenado’s fifth career walk-off homer and sixth career grand slam gave the Cardinals their second win in their last eight games and snapped the Brewers’ six-game winning streak.

The Brewers led 6-4 after Joey Ortiz’s two-run double in the eighth inning.

But the Cardinals capitalized on Devin Williams' control issues as the Brewers’ closer suffered his first blown save of the season. Williams hit Willson Contreras to start the ninth and St. Louis tied the game at 6-all with bases loaded walks to Matt Carpenter and Tommy Pham.

Ryan Helsley (5-4) pitched a scoreless 10th. Cardinals starter Kyle Gibson pitched 5 1/3 innings, while allowing two runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking two.

Brewers starter Tobias Myers allowed two runs on six hits in four innings. He struck out five and walked two. Trevor Megill (0-3) took the loss.