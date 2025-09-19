Brewers lose to Cardinals; Milwaukee pitching struggles in St. Louis

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers win streak was snapped in St. Louis on Friday night, Sept. 19. The Crew fell to the Cardinals, 7-1. Brewers pitching struggled to contain St. Louis.



Milwaukee Brewers pitching could not contain the Cardinals batters in a 7-1 loss at Busch Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 19.

Brewers pitching struggles

What we know:

Nolan Arenado hit a three-run double in St. Louis' five-run fifth inning, and Alec Burleson added three hits to help the Cardinals beat the Brewers.

Sonny Gray (14-8) allowed one run and nine hits while striking out seven in six innings, and the Cardinals won for the third time in five games.

Jacob Misiorowski (5-3) allowed two runs and five hits with three walks in 3 2/3 innings for the Brewers, who had won three straight since a loss to the Cardinals in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Sal Frelick lined his 11th homer of the season to right field to lead off the third inning and pull Milwaukee to 2-1. Frelick is 8 for 26 (.308) with two home runs and eight RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak.

Lars Nootbaar hit a two-out RBI single to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the first after Misiorowski walked Brendan Donovan and Iván Hererra to start the inning. St. Louis made it 2-0 in the second when Thomas Saggese scored from third on a double-play grounder.

Regular season winding down

What's next:

The Brewers finish up the 3-game series in St. Louis on Sunday. They venture to San Diego for a three-game series before coming home for the final series of the regular season. It'll be against the Cincinnati Reds.