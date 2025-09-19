Expand / Collapse search

Brewers lose to Cardinals; Milwaukee pitching struggles in St. Louis

By
Published  September 19, 2025 10:22pm CDT
ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 19: Lars Nootbaar #21 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Busch Stadium on September 19, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

    • The Milwaukee Brewers win streak was snapped in St. Louis on Friday night, Sept. 19.
    • The Crew fell to the Cardinals, 7-1.
    • Brewers pitching struggled to contain St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Milwaukee Brewers pitching could not contain the Cardinals batters in a 7-1 loss at Busch Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 19. 

Brewers pitching struggles

What we know:

Nolan Arenado hit a three-run double in St. Louis' five-run fifth inning, and Alec Burleson added three hits to help the Cardinals beat the Brewers.

Sonny Gray (14-8) allowed one run and nine hits while striking out seven in six innings, and the Cardinals won for the third time in five games.

Jacob Misiorowski (5-3) allowed two runs and five hits with three walks in 3 2/3 innings for the Brewers, who had won three straight since a loss to the Cardinals in Milwaukee on Sunday.

Sal Frelick lined his 11th homer of the season to right field to lead off the third inning and pull Milwaukee to 2-1. Frelick is 8 for 26 (.308) with two home runs and eight RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak.

Lars Nootbaar hit a two-out RBI single to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the first after Misiorowski walked Brendan Donovan and Iván Hererra to start the inning. St. Louis made it 2-0 in the second when Thomas Saggese scored from third on a double-play grounder.

Regular season winding down

What's next:

The Brewers finish up the 3-game series in St. Louis on Sunday. They venture to San Diego for a three-game series before coming home for the final series of the regular season. It'll be against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by FOX Sports and, in part, by The Associated Press.

