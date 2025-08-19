Brewers bring 1-0 series advantage over Cubs into game 2
CHICAGO, Ill. - The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Aug. 19. Two games are on the docket.
What we know:
The teams were scheduled to play a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Monday, but the nightcap was postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather.
It will be made up on Tuesday afternoon as the first game of a day-night twinbill.
The first game on Tuesday is set to begin at 1:20 p.m. The second game will begin at 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee has a 79-45 record overall and a 37-25 record on the road. Brewers hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.
Chicago is 38-24 in home games and 70-54 overall. The Cubs have a 54-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Up next
What's next:
Matthew Boyd (11-6, 2.46 ERA) is set to pitch the first game Tuesday for the Cubs, and Jameson Taillon (7-6, 4.44) is probable to start the nightcap after returning from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Milwaukee RHP Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.52 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener, with Brandon Woodruff (4-0, 2.06) slated to start Game 2.
The Source: The information in this post was produced by FOX6 News and includes information from the Associated Press.