Brewers bring 1-0 series advantage over Cubs into game 2

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead. Milwaukee has a 79-45 record overall and a 37-25 record on the road. Tuesday's game is the 10th time these teams meet this season.



The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Aug. 19. Two games are on the docket.

What we know:

The teams were scheduled to play a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Monday, but the nightcap was postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather.

It will be made up on Tuesday afternoon as the first game of a day-night twinbill.

The first game on Tuesday is set to begin at 1:20 p.m. The second game will begin at 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee has a 79-45 record overall and a 37-25 record on the road. Brewers hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.

Chicago is 38-24 in home games and 70-54 overall. The Cubs have a 54-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Up next

What's next:

Matthew Boyd (11-6, 2.46 ERA) is set to pitch the first game Tuesday for the Cubs, and Jameson Taillon (7-6, 4.44) is probable to start the nightcap after returning from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Milwaukee RHP Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.52 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener, with Brandon Woodruff (4-0, 2.06) slated to start Game 2.