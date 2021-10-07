Brewers, Braves begin National League Division Series Friday

article

The Milwaukee Brewers will host the National League Division Series (NLDS), starting Friday, Oct. 8 at 3:37 p.m. against the Atlanta Braves. The Brewers are counting on fans to get their ‘Claws Up’, root for the home team and show their pride.



TICKETS: Standing Room and Obstructed View tickets are available for Games 1 and 2, with limited inventory in other seating areas for a potential Game 5 on Thursday, Oct. 14. Check brewers.com/postseason or call 414-902-4000 for the most up-to-date ticket availability.



The easiest way for fans to guarantee tickets to 2021 postseason games at American Family Field is by placing a deposit on a 2022 Season Ticket Plan. To learn more about guaranteeing your spot, call 414-902-HITS or visit brewers.com/seasontickets.



PARKING LOTS AND GATES: Pre-paid parking passes can be purchased with game tickets and digitally delivered for fan convenience and no-touch entry. Day of game parking is available with credit card or cash payment but may sell out. We advise purchasing your parking in advance. Parking lots will open at 12:30 p.m. CT and ballpark gates will open at 1:10 p.m. CT. Find more information at brewers.com/Tailgating.



SOCIAL MEDIA: Bring your crew and come flash your most ferocious "Claws Up" in-front of our brand-new postseason 10-foot-tall mural, located behind Section 106 in the Right Field Corner of American Family Field. Be sure to post your best pictures on social and tag @Brewers and with #ClawsUpMKE and #ThisIsMyCrew.

PRE-GAME ENTERTAINMENT

Drumline teams from Greenfield and Rufus King High Schools will play throughout the parking lots in advance of the game. The 5 Card Studs band will be performing live music outside of the Home Plate Gate beginning at 1 p.m.



BAG POLICY: Single compartment 9" x 5" x 2", clear single-compartment bags 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller, and one-gallon clear zip lock bags will be allowed into the ballpark. Please find complete bag policy here.



RESTAURANT TO BE NAMED LATER: The Restaurant To Be Named Later will be open on Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9 to all ticketholders, when gates open. Postseason menu additions include: Fish Fry Sandwich, Wisconsin Grilled Cheese and a Brandy Old Fashion Sundae. For more information and to make reservations on non-game days, visit rtbnl.com.



NEW BALLPARK MENU ITEMS: Don’t miss the newest postseason menu items including:

Bratzilla – a monster sized (6 oz.) Johnsonville Ultimate Bratwurst with deep fried sauerkraut and topped with secret stadium sauce. Served on a pretzel roll. Found on Field, Loge, Terrace and Club Levels.

Corn Brat – Johnsonville Original Ultimate Bratwurst hand dipped in housemade cornbread batter, deep fried to golden perfection. Ideally topped with yellow mustard. Found on Field, Loge, Terrace and Club Levels.

Italian Beef Sandwich – Authentic, slow roasted top round sliced super thin and simmered in natural jus. Served on an Italian roll with mozzarella cheese, sweet bell peppers and giardiniera. Found only on Loge Level, Section 227.

Full Count Cristo – A mélange of sweet and savory, this grilled cheese sandwich combines creamy muenster cheese, pit ham, and concord grape jelly griddled in between thick sliced French toast. Served at both the Sargento Grilled Cheese Stand, Section 129 and Chef’s Table Club Level.

Salted Caramel Toffee Pretzel and S’mores Pretzel. Delicious twists on Milwaukee Pretzel Company pretzels. Found on Field, Loge and Terrace Levels.

CASHLESS BALLPARK: Cash payments are accepted at a limited number of concession stands in American Family Field. The majority of concession stands, and all mobile kiosks and retail locations will remain cashless. Should fans have cash, there will be kiosks around the ballpark where they can exchange cash for a prepaid card.



GIVEAWAY: Fans will receive Brewers rally towels upon entry, courtesy of We Energies.

CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH: Two legends, Commissioner Emeritus Bud Selig and Milwaukee Brewers Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Uecker, will open the NLDS by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch of the 2021 postseason at American Family Field.



NATIONAL ANTHEM: 12 year old Liamani Segura will sing the National Anthem. Segura also sang on Opening Day. She will be joined by honor guards from the Navy Reserve Center Madison; Milwaukee’s US Army Recruiting Battalion; Air Force and Space Force 347th Recruiting Squadron; 2nd Battalion 24th Marines, Fox Company; and United States Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan.



ROOF: For game day roof status and weather report, visit brewers.com/Roof or call the American Family Field Roof Hotline at 414-902-4636.



BREWERS TEAM STORE: The Brewers Team Store located at the Hot Corner entrance will be open on Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9 to all ticketholders, when gates open. Pop-up retail trailers with postseason gear will be located at: Helfaer Field and Tailgate Haus. Non-game day store hours are 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.



2021 BREWERS NLDS GAME DAY PROGRAM: Available for pre-order, the program includes an action-packed look at the team’s record-setting season, highlighting key moments & stories from the NL Central champs. Each book costs $10, plus a $1 convenience fee.



SUPPORT BREWERS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION:

SCOREBOARD AVAILABILITY: Honor that someone special in your life with a Brewer Community Foundation Honor that someone special in your life with a Brewer Community Foundation Scoreboard message during the postseason.

50/50 RAFFLE: The always-popular raffle will be sold throughout the postseason.

TEAM STORE ROUND-UP: Round up on your next purchase at the Team Store to support BCF.

WATCH THE GAME: TBS will provide exclusive live coverage of the NLDS. The 2021 Postseason schedule, subject to change, available at MLB.com/postseason. The game will be broadcast locally on WTMJ Radio and the Brewers Radio Network statewide.