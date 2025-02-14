Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitching return went better than expected

article

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff said he exceeded his expectations Friday when he faced hitters for the first time since late in the 2023 season.

The two-time All-Star, who injured his shoulder on Sept. 23, 2023 against the Miami Marlins, threw 20 pitches of batting practice.

"Obviously, I was nervous and jittery," Woodruff said. "It's the first time in a year-and-a-half, but I felt good. I think it went a lot better than I expected it to. I needed this. I needed to face hitters."

Woodruff said his immediate focus was to build on this process, and he didn't know when he might face batters in spring training games.

"Or if I will," Woodruff said. "But it's a good sign I made it through today, and it felt good, and that's what's important. I'll take tomorrow for what it is, and we'll build out something. It'll be a little bit slower, but I'm happy with where I'm at right now."

He was 5-1 with a 2.28 ERA at the time of the injury.

Whether the 32-year-old will be ready by the March 27 opener at the New York Yankees is unclear.

"I miss it," Woodruff said. "I've still got a long ways to go. Today was another hurdle to get over in this process. I think I've done a good job on the front end of taking my time to get to this spot. It's a good day."