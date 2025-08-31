Expand / Collapse search

Brewers lose to Blue Jays, Toronto avoids a 3-game sweep

By Ian Harrison
Published  August 31, 2025 3:41pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
article

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 31: Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) circles the bases after hitting a 2-run home run in the top of the first inning of an MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Toronto Blue Jays on August 31, 2025, at Ro

Expand

The Brief

    • The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.
    • Myles Straw and Nathan Lukes each drove in two runs.
    • Milwaukee made a costly fielding error in Toronto’s three-run first inning, and had runners thrown out at third base and home plate in a mistake-filled performance.

TORONTO - Myles Straw and Nathan Lukes each drove in two runs, George Springer reached base three times and scored twice and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Tommy Nance (2-0) pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning as Toronto improved to 59-4 when scoring at least five runs.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Nance was one of five relievers who combined for five shutout innings in relief of a shaky Max Scherzer.

William Contreras hit a two-run home run, his 17th, and Brice Turang added a solo shot, his 16th, but the Brewers failed to set a club record with a 22nd win in August. Milwaukee went 21-9 this month.

The Brewers still own the best record in baseball at 85-53.

Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio went 4 for 5 and scored twice in his second game after missing a month because of a strained right hamstring.

Milwaukee made a costly fielding error in Toronto’s three-run first inning, and had runners thrown out at third base and home plate in a mistake-filled performance.

The AL East-leading Blue Jays were also sloppy. Left-hander Brendon Little made two errors and outfielder Addison Barger lost a fly ball in the sun.

Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff (5-2) allowed eight runs, five earned, and a season-high 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Woodruff also gave up five earned runs in his previous start, Aug. 25 against Arizona.

Scherzer allowed four runs and a season-high nine hits in four innings.

Key moment

The Blue Jays chased Woodruff and scored three runs with four straight one-out hits in the fifth.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Key stat

Scherzer struck out one of the 19 batters he faced.

Up next

Brewers: RHP Jacob Misiorowski (4-2, 4.33 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday against Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (4-7, 3.63).

Blue Jays: RHP Chris Bassitt (11-7, 4.14 ERA) is expected to start at Cincinnati on Monday against Reds RHP Hunter Greene (5-4, 2.81).

The Source: The Associated Press

Milwaukee BrewersSports