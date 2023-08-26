Ben Sheets inducted into Brewers Walk of Fame

article

Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star pitcher Ben Sheets was inducted into the team's Walk of Fame Saturday, Aug. 26.

Sheets became the 22nd person to receive the honor since American Family Field opened in 2001.

The Walk of Fame commemorates some of the greatest names in Milwaukee baseball history with a granite-shaped home plate set in the ground outside the ballpark.

Selected 10th overall by Milwaukee in the 1999 first-year player draft, Sheets spent eight of his 10 Major League seasons with the Brewers (2001-08).

Sheets was named to the National League All-Star team four times (2001, 2004, 2007, 2008) during his time in Milwaukee – including becoming the first Brewers pitcher to start an All-Star Game in 2008.