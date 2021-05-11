Brewers home game capacity 50% starting Saturday

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, May 11 that seating capacity at American Family Field will increase from the current 25% to 50%.

The increase will be effective beginning with this Saturday’s game, May 15 against the Atlanta Braves.



"Fans have returned with great enthusiasm to American Family Field this year, and today’s announcement allows us to meet the demand for tickets and elevate the entire ballpark experience," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations. "We have demonstrated to date that we can host fans safely at American Family Field, and we appreciate the support of City of Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in increasing the capacity."

Fans who hold full and partial season ticket packages will receive an email this week detailing their seating options moving forward.



Currently, single-game tickets are available for games scheduled through Thursday, May 27. This Friday, the Brewers will announce details about single-game ticket availability and the promotional schedule for games scheduled to be played from Monday, May 31 through Wednesday, June 16.

Later this month, the Brewers will release information on single-game tickets as well as the entire promotional schedule for games scheduled to be played from Friday, June 25 through the end of the season.



Tickets are available at brewers.com, by phone at 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office. All online and phone purchases will be digitally delivered via the MLB Ballpark App.



For the time being, the Brewers will be designating two Loge Level seating sections as social distancing locations where seating pods will remain separated by six feet.