Vote Brewers: All-Star ballot open, send favorites to Seattle

The 2023 MLB All-Star ballot is now open, and fans can vote to send their favorite Milwaukee Brewers players to Seattle for the 93rd Midsummer Classic.

The first phase of balloting began Wednesday, May 31 at 11 a.m. CT and runs through June 22 at 11 a.m. CT. Fans can submit up to five ballots per 24-hour period during the first phase on the team's website or on the MLB app.

Following the first phase of voting, the top overall vote-getter in each league will automatically earn a starting spot at their position. For the remaining positions not filled by the top vote-getter, the top two players at each infield position, the top two designated hitters and the top six outfielders in each league will advance to the second phase. If the league’s top vote-getter is an outfielder, the next four outfielders on the leader board will move on to determine the final two starting outfielders.

Ballot standings updates for phase one will be provided on June 12 and June 20.

Results from the first phase of voting will be announced June 22. The second phase will begin June 26 and run through June 29. During the second phase, fans can submit one ballot per 24-hour period.

All-Star starters will be announced on June 29. Pitchers and reserves will be determined through a combination of player ballot results and selections made by the commissioner’s office. Complete All-Star Game rosters will be announced on July 2.