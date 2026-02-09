Brewers trade with Red Sox; Milwaukee lands 2 pitchers, infielder

article

The Brief Milwaukee landed LHP Kyle Harrison (former top prospect), LHP Shane Drohan, and INF David Hamilton from the Red Sox. In exchange, the Brewers sent INFs Caleb Durbin (2025 NL Rookie of the Year finalist), Andruw Monasterio, and Anthony Seigler to Boston. The trade centers on 24-year-old Harrison, a former elite southpaw prospect under team control through 2030.



The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday, Feb. 9 that the team has acquired left-handed pitchers Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan along with infielder David Hamilton from the Boston Red Sox.

In exchange, the Brewers traded away infielders Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Seigler along with a 2026 Competitive Balance Round B selection.

Trade with Red Sox

By the numbers:

A news release from the Brewers says Harrison, 24, was selected by San Francisco in the third round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of De La Salle (CA) High School. He entered the 2024 season as the top prospect in the Giants organization according to Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. He was also tabbed by MLB Pipeline as the top left-handed pitching prospect in baseball entering the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 26: Kyle Harrison #38 of the Boston Red Sox reacts pitches in the top of the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on September 26, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Image

Harrison, who is under club control through the 2030 season, owns a career record of 9-9 with a 4.39 ERA in 42 games (37 starts) with San Francisco (2023-25) and Boston (2025). He was traded by the Giants to the Red Sox with three others last June 15 as part of the deal that sent infielder/designated hitter Rafael Devers to San Francisco. Harrison went a combined 1-1 with a 4.04 ERA in 11 games (6 starts) between the two teams last season.

Red Sox pitcher #88 Shane Drohan pitches during the first inning of the friendly baseball spring training series game two between Mexico's Sultanes and US' Red Sox at the Mobil Super Stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon state, Mexico, on March 25, 2025.

Drohan, 27, was selected by Boston in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft from Florida State University. He has spent all of his Minor League career (2021-25) in the Red Sox organization with the exception of 10 relief appearances in the White Sox system in 2024. Drohan has recorded 472 career strikeouts in 411.2 innings pitched (10.32 K/9IP) while holding opponents to a .239 batting average. He enjoyed his greatest success last season after going 5-1 with a 2.27 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) at Triple-A Worcester while producing 67 strikeouts in just 47.2 innings (.185 AVG/1.01 WHIP).

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 05: David Hamilton #70 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting an RBI triple during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on July 05, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images

Hamilton, 28, returns for his second stint in the organization. He was selected by Milwaukee in the eighth round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft from the University of Texas and was traded to Boston on 12/1/21 as part of the deal for outfielder Hunter Renfroe. Hamilton made his Major League debut in 2023 with Boston, where he has played parts of the last three seasons, including his first career Opening Day roster last season. He has made starts at second base (71g) and shortstop (67g) and has 57 career stolen bases in the majors.

Durbin, Monasterio, Seigler gone

Dig deeper:

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Caleb Durbin #21 of the Milwaukee Brewers runs to first base after doubling in the seventh inning during Game Three of the National League Championship Series presented by loanDepot between the Milwaukee Brewers and the

Durbin, who turns 26 on February 22, batted .256 with 11 HR, 53 RBI and 18 SB in 136 games with Milwaukee last season as he made his Major League debut after being acquired from the Yankees with left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes and cash in exchange for right-handed pitcher Devin Williams on 12/13/24. He made 122 starts (119g at 3B, 3g at 2B). Durbin finished third in 2025 National League Rookie of the Year voting.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Andruw Monasterio #14 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks to first base after tagging out Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at second in the eighth inning during Game Three of the National League Championship Series p

Monasterio, 28, spent parts of the last three seasons (2023-25) with Milwaukee after signing with the team as a free agent on 11/10//21. He batted .250 with 8 HR, 59 RBI and 15 SB in 219 games with the Brewers, including .270 with 4 HR, 16 RBI and 2 SB in 68 games last season. Monasterio made his Major League debut in 2023 with Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 26: Anthony Seigler #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated after scoring during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on August 26, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/

Seigler, 26, made his Major League debut last season with Milwaukee and batted .194 with 0 HR, 5 RBI and 2 SB in 34 games, including 17 starts (16g at 3B, 1g at DH). The infielder/catcher bats and throws both ways. Selected by the Yankees in the first round (23rd overall) in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft, Seigler went on to sign with Milwaukee on 11/19/24.

