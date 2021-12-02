Brewers acquire Hunter Renfroe from Red Sox

article

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and infielders David Hamilton and Alex Binelas. The announcement was made by President of Baseball Operations David Stearns.



Renfroe, 29, hit .259 with 31 HR and 96 RBI in 144 games with Boston in 2021, setting career highs in games, at-bats (521), runs (89), hits (135), doubles (33), RBI, extra-base hits (64), total bases (261), batting average, OBP (.315), SLG (.501) and OPS (.816).



He tied with Texas’ Adolis Garcia for the Major League lead in outfield assists with 16, all of which came as a right fielder.



Selected in the first round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft by San Diego, Renfroe is a career .237 hitter with 128 HR and 322 RBI over parts of six seasons with San Diego (2016-19), Tampa Bay (2020) and Boston (2021). He hit a career-high 33 HR with the Padres in 2019.

Renfroe is a career .303 hitter (10-for-33) with 5 HR and 11 RBI in 9 career games at American Family Field.