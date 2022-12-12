Brewers 2023 spring training tickets now on sale

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that tickets for Spring Training games at American Family Fields of Phoenix are on sale at brewers.com and by phone at 1-800-933-7890.

A news release says tickets are available in five areas including Diamond Box, Field Box, Diamond Reserved, Outfield Reserved and Lawn Seating. Back by popular demand, the Lawn Pass returns giving fans the opportunity to attend all Spring Training home games for $49. Lawn Passes are limited and available for purchase while supplies last. All online and phone purchases will be digitally delivered. Parking passes will not be available for purchase in advance of games.

The 2023 Spring Training schedule will begin on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Cactus Crew is scheduled to open play that afternoon at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Fields of Phoenix. All home games will begin at 1:10 p.m. Arizona Time.

The Brewers 2023 Spring Training slate will feature 31 games, including 16 at American Family Fields of Phoenix, and 15 on the road, with four split-squad dates.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets online. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the American Family Fields of Phoenix Box Office Monday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 13 – Thursday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Arizona Time. The Phoenix Box Office will reopen on Monday, Feb. 6 and remain open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Arizona Time.

Games and times are subject to change. For additional information, you are invited to visit brewers.com/SpringTraining.