Brewers 2022 Spring Training schedule released

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, Aug. 18 the team's 2022 Spring Training schedule, which begins Feb. 26 against the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

The Brewers are slated for 32 games in Arizona with four split-squad dates. Milwaukee will conclude exhibition play by welcoming the Kansas City Royals to American Family Field for a pair of games from March 28-29.

Milwaukee will host 16 games at American Family Fields of Phoenix in 2022, including home dates against the Los Angeles Dodgers (March 3), Chicago Cubs (March 5 and March 12), Chicago White Sox (March 11) and Cincinnati Reds (March 25).

Game times, ticket information and the Spring Training broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit brewers.com/SpringTraining.