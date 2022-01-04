Brewers 10-pack ticket plans on sale for 2022 season

article

Milwaukee Brewers 10-Pack Plans are on sale now, allowing fans to secure their 2022 tickets before they become available to the general public, the team announced Tuesday.



Fans can enjoy a free 11th game with the purchase of a 10-Pack set plan. The free game can include any 2022 regular season home game, including the Home Opener on March 31 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, while supplies last.

Fans who purchase one of these plans can choose from one of four pre-set plans – the Weekend Plan, the Friday Plan, the Premier Plan and the Hot Summer Nights Plan. All 10-Pack set plans include priority seating locations, a personal account executive, discounts on advanced-purchase parking, postseason ticket access to one home game per round (excluding the World Series), and feature savings of more than 30% off single-game prices.

Fans seeking additional flexibility can choose the Flex Plan – featuring a bank of 10 tickets that can be allocated any way across a selection of 65 games. The Flex Plan also gives fans the ability to redeem their tickets on the day of the game (tickets subject to availability). The Flex Plan requires a two-seat minimum (20 vouchers) and does not guarantee exact seat locations. Flex Plan’s include priority seating locations, advanced-purchase parking pricing, postseason ticket access to one home game per round (excluding the World Series), and feature savings of more than 25% off single-game prices.



Fans who want to catch more of the action at American Family Field and increase their support for the Crew can upgrade their membership to become a 20-Game Season Seat Holder. This program offers additional savings on tickets and exclusive benefits including 25% off concessions and merchandise during 25 select games, a limited-edition bobblehead, enrollment in the Season Seat Holder Rewards Program, full postseason ticket rights and much more.



To purchase a Ticket Plan, call (414) 902-HITS (4487) or visit brewers.com/ticketplans.

