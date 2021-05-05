Brett Favre on Rodgers’ situation in Green Bay: ‘It’s a tug o’ war’

article

Green Bay Packers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre spoke frankly on Wednesday, May 5 on the Wilde & Tausch radio show about the Aaron Rodgers situation.

It was reported late last month that Rodgers was "disgruntled" with the team, to the point that he did not want to return.

Favre went through something similar with Green Bay when his NFL career was in its latter years. So he offers a unique perspective on what Rodger may be going through at this time.

Brett Favre

"It sounds like the Packers now are not willing to trade Aaron. It's a tug o' war," Favre told Jason Wilde and Mark Tauscher.

Here's how Favre described the time leading up to the NFL Draft this year -- when trade rumors were swirling around Rodgers.

"Without watching any TV or talking to anyone involved in the situation, either side, I just sent Aaron a message and said am I going to see you playing for the Saints this year. Just joking," Favre said. "And he sent back, 'Hey buddy, I don't believe that's going to happen.' And also in that text, I said, hope everything's OK. I'm getting a lot of messages from people asking me what's the deal. And he said, 'Thanks for checking on me. I'll touch base with you after all this is over.' And that was it. We haven't talked since."

Aaron Rodgers

For fans who believe Favre has the inside scoop on what Rodgers may be doing, the Hall of Famer said it's just not true.

"I only know what I hear," Favre said. "Everyone thinks I'm a direct line. I don't expect Aaron to reach out to me. I mean, if he said, 'Mind if I pick your brain,' I'd certainly love to talk to him."

