Boys soccer teams compete for state titles at Uihlein Soccer Park

Four local boys soccer teams were vying for state championships at Uihlein Soccer Park on Saturday.

Division 1

Marquette started the day with a 1-0 win over Hudson in the Division 1 final.

Sean Dankert scored the lone goal in the 33rd minute for the Hilltoppers.

Division 3

Both of the earlier games were decided by penalties.

Shorewood and Notre Dame were scoreless before spot kicks.

After a miss by the Tritons, Chris Aguilar secured the Greyhounds 5-3 shootout victory and their second state championship in three years

Division 4

Oostburg and Sheboygan Christian Lutheran also ended 0-0 after regulation and two overtime periods.

Knotted up at 4-4, Tony Schmitz made a save and then stepped up to the spot for the winning kick.

The Eagles knocked off the Flying Dutchmen 5-4 in PKs.