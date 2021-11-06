Boys soccer teams compete for state titles at Uihlein Soccer Park
MILWAUKEE - Four local boys soccer teams were vying for state championships at Uihlein Soccer Park on Saturday.
Division 1
Marquette started the day with a 1-0 win over Hudson in the Division 1 final.
Sean Dankert scored the lone goal in the 33rd minute for the Hilltoppers.
Division 3
Both of the earlier games were decided by penalties.
Shorewood and Notre Dame were scoreless before spot kicks.
After a miss by the Tritons, Chris Aguilar secured the Greyhounds 5-3 shootout victory and their second state championship in three years
Division 4
Oostburg and Sheboygan Christian Lutheran also ended 0-0 after regulation and two overtime periods.
Knotted up at 4-4, Tony Schmitz made a save and then stepped up to the spot for the winning kick.
The Eagles knocked off the Flying Dutchmen 5-4 in PKs.