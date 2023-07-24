Baseball player to manager; Trevor Cho soaking it all up

There are a lot of young men striving to extend their baseball careers on a given day at a Lakeshore Chinooks game. Most of them are players. At least one of them is a manager.

"You know, I really think I could do 365 of these. You know, I don't have many hobbies – it's just pretty much baseball all the time. And this is the perfect league for it, to do that," said Trevor Cho.

The Northwoods League is a circuit for college players to work on their games in the summer, getting used to wood bats which are used in professional baseball, as opposed to aluminum bats, which are used in college.

Cho is not far removed from playing in college himself – after a decorated career at Homestead High School. He was all-conference and all-state, on a preseason all-American list, and perhaps most notably, a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"Playing for Ernie Millard and having a chance to compete here at Kapco for the state championship in ‘14 – that was the best," Cho said. "I don’t think I'm close to my potential as a coach, and I'm aware of that, and I'm just trying to get the most knowledge that I can."

Cho admits that he has aspirations of advancing as a coach or manager in baseball. He prefers to keep the specifics to himself, but he is enjoying his summer of on-the-job training.