No. 11 Badgers top Nebraska 73-65

Brad Davison scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, freshman Chucky Hepburn added 13 in his return to his home state, and No. 11 Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 73-65 on Thursday.

Wisconsin (16-3, 7-2 Big Ten) bounced back from a 12-point home loss to Michigan State last Friday to win for the eighth time in nine games. The Badgers have won five straight conference road games.

Nebraska (6-14, 0-9) lost its seventh straight since a Dec. 22 win over Kennesaw State.

The game originally was scheduled for Tuesday but was pushed back two days to allow Nebraska to come out of a COVID-19 pause.

The Badgers used one of their best 3-point performances to overcome 37% overall shooting and a slow start by Johnny Davis, who was held to a season-low 13 points.

Davison set the Wisconsin record for career 3-pointers, making 5 of 8 to push his total to 274 in 147 games. It was fitting the record fell in Lincoln — in five games there, Davison is 21 of 39 on 3s (54%) in five games at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and he set the school record with eight in a win here two years ago.

Hepburn's third 3-pointer with 9:28 left in the first half gave the Badgers the lead for good, 23-21, and they built the cushion to as many as 18 points midway through the second half.

Bryce McGowens led the Huskers with 23 points and Alonzo Verge Jr. and Lat Mayen added 11 apiece.

McGowens' falling-down 3-pointer and one-handed bank-in got Nebraska back within 57-50. The Badgers went more than six minutes without a field goal before back-to-back steals by Hepburn led to fast-break layins that pushed the lead back to 63-50 with 4 minutes left.

Nebraska held Davis scoreless in the first half, but the Badgers still led 39-31 at the break after a 3-point shooting exhibition that saw them go 9 for 14 from deep, the most they’ve made in a half this season.

Davison was 5 for 6 and Hepburn 3 for 4 on 3s in the first half while combining for 26 of the Badgers’ 39 points.

The Badgers were just 1 of 8 on 3s in the second half and finished 10 of 22.