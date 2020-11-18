Badgers men's basketball schedule released, season starts Nov. 25

The Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday, Nov. 18 announced the 2020-21 schedule for men's basketball.

The Badgers will start the season on Wednesday, Nov. 25 in Madison against Eastern Illinois and visit Marquette on Dec. 4.

The athletic department announced earlier in the month that no fans would be allowed at the Kohl Center for Badgers home games, a similar COVID-19 measure to that taken for football games at Camp Randall. There may be fans, though, at certain road games.

The athletic department had announced earlier in the fall that there would be no season tickets available for basketball or hockey this season, and that season ticket holders have already been refunded or are in the process of being refunded.

