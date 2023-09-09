Wisconsin Badgers trail Washington State in 3rd quarter

article

The Wisconsin Badgers visit the Washington State Cougars Saturday, Sept. 9 in a nonconference rematch of last season's meeting in Madison.

While Washington State’s 17-14 win at Wisconsin last year may remain fresh in the minds of the Badgers, it’s what both teams did in Week 1 that’s more relevant this time. Wisconsin beat Buffalo 38-17, while Washington State beat Colorado State 50-24.

Wisconsin hasn’t ventured away from home for very many nonconference games in the past decade. The trip to Pullman will be just the third true nonconference road game for Wisconsin in the past 10 years.

1st quarter

Washington State 7, Wisconsin 0 at 5:34: Cameron Ward 4-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Williams, extra point good

Washington State 7, Wisconsin 3 at 1:07: Nathaniel Vakos 49-yard field goal good

2nd quarter

Washington State 14, Wisconsin 3 at 14:10: Cameron Ward 1-yard touchdown pass to Lincoln Victor, extra point good

Washington State 14, Wisconsin 6 at 10:18: Nathaniel Vakos 34-yard field goal good

Washington State 17, Wisconsin 6 at 7:14: Dean Janikowski 46-yard field goal good

Washington State 24, Wisconsin 6 at 2:08: Brennan Jackson recovers Tanner Mordecai fumble for a defensive touchdown, extra point good

Washington State 24, Wisconsin 9 at 0:21: Nathaniel Vakos 29-yard field goal good

The Associated Press contributed to this report.