Wisconsin Badgers lead Buffalo 28-10 in season opener

article

The Wisconsin Badgers kick off the season against the Buffalo Bulls at Madison's Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Wisconsin is seeking to win its home opener for the 27th time in the last 28 years – the exception being a 16-10 loss to Penn State in 2021.

The Badgers haven’t lost a season-opening home game to a non-Big Ten team since falling 43-7 to Colorado in 1995.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

1st quarter

Wisconsin 7, Buffalo 0 at 7:16: Chez Mellusi 1-yard touchdown run, Nathanial Vakos extra point good.

Wisconsin 7, Buffalo 7 at 5:07: Cole Snyder 7-yard touchdown pass to Cole Harrity, Alex McNulty extra point good.

2nd quarter

Wisconsin 14, Buffalo 7 at 1:00: Tanner Mordecai 29-yard touchdown pass to Chimere Dike, Nathanial Vakos extra point good.

Wisconsin 14, Buffalo 10 at 0:07: Alex McNulty 53-yard field goal good.

3rd quarter

Wisconsin 21, Buffalo 10 at 8:43: Chez Mellusi 89-yard touchdown run, Nathanial Vakos extra point good.

Wisconsin 28, Buffalo 10 at 2:37: Braelon Allen 6-yard touchdown run, Nathanial Vakos extra point good.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



