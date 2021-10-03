Arrowhead senior trying to help others on and off the court

One Arrowhead senior is all about the kills, but off the court all she wants to do is lift other people up. That's what makes her this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

With two parents having played collegiate volleyball, Morgan Neitzel was in good hands growing up.

Both her mom and dad played at UW Oshkosh, where her father started the men's club team.

"They always have like always try to coach me and try to become the best athlete of a student that I can be just always giving me little tips and tricks of the trade," said Neitzel.

Neitzel did not play for the Warhawks her junior season after she tore her labrum during the summer.

She says that's where she discovered what career path she wanted to follow.

"I actually tore my labrum in my shoulder and then just kind of working through with the physical therapist and just seeing how much of a difference they made in my life made me want to go and help other people with that as well," Neitzel said.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

That's what also made her pick Bryant & Stratton to continue her volleyball career.

"They have a really good indoor program and a beach program, so I'll be playing there next year and I'm really excited," Neitzel said.

Neitzel is also involved with National Honor Society, Girl Up, and Peers 4 Peers, which is a mentorship program.

Advertisement

"I just feel like it's important because I'm already kind of a mentor because I have a younger brother who's a freshman here at Arrowhead," said Neitzel. "I just feel like it's important that everybody sort of has that mentor in their lives one way or another."