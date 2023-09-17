Arrowhead sophomore swimmer granting wishes, following dream

She's a champion swimmer with water running through her veins and inspiration all around her.

That's what makes Arrowhead sophomore Haley Johnson this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I have kind of always been in the water," said Johnson. "I have so many pictures of me as a baby just bobbing around in the pool. All my brothers did it and my dad did it when he was younger. He swam in college. So I have kind of grown up in the sport. I started competitively swimming, though, when I was six and a half."

Johnson has lived all over the country.

Her dad was in the army for 30 years so Johnson and her family have lived in North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois and Wisconsin.

She said she has always taken the sport seriously, but after she saw one legend in the water, her goals went even higher.

"I have always thought of it as having fun, but I also got kind of serious at a younger age," she said. "I have always had a dream of going to the Olympics, maybe winning a medal or competing for Team USA. I saw Michael Phelps on tv, and I was like, I want to do that. Not knowing how hard it would be."

Johnson won state as a freshman with the Warhawks.

She won four individual medals at state as a freshman to go along with her team state title.

"Our team hasn't won it in a few years and I think last year just all the emotions that were going on, like even looking back just makes me smile and makes me so excited just to get back to work," Johnson said.