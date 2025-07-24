Angels draft South Milwaukee-raised athlete

The Brief Nate Snead, the pride of South Milwaukee, is a newly drafted member of the Los Angeles Angels organization. Sometimes dreams do come true, and when they do, the best way to appreciate them is with the people closest to you.



It is not terribly unusual to find a crowd of folks at Classic Lanes enjoying an evening. It is unique, though, to be saluting one of their own, on his way to live out his baseball dream.

Nate Snead, the pride of South Milwaukee, is a newly drafted member of the Los Angeles Angels organization.

"It's a lot of emotions. A lot of fun times, I don't know. A lot of so many different emotions from where I've been to, what I got to, what I didn't do," Snead said. "Everything goes through your mind at this moment, but every decision in life leads you to this moment, and I am super excited to share this with all these people here."

There's a lot coming at you from Snead right now, kind of like one of his fastballs. The righthander was a standout for the Rockets before starting his college career at Wichita State and then transferring to Tennessee.

He won a national championship with the Volunteers and then this spring was a day one selection in the Major League Draft.

"You don't realize how hard it hits until you hear your name called on national television, my name being called for the Angels, so it was really cool," Snead said. "I've been talking about this since I was nine years old and this has been a dream of mine forever."

He said the Angels ultimately want to make him a starting pitcher, but for the rest of this season, he will probably be a reliever and will work at whatever level is most beneficial to the organization. He said he'll take the ball whenever and wherever.

But South Milwaukee is a part of Nate, as well. That's why he spends his last night in Wisconsin with friends and family, before starting on the next leg of that dream.