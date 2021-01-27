American Family Field signs delivered to the home of the Brewers

Change is coming to the home of the Milwaukee Brewers -- formerly Miller Park.

Jack Salzwedel, the CEO of American Family Insurance, tweeted pictures on Tuesday, Jan. 26 of American Family Field signs being delivered to the stadium.

The yellow and black logo as well as the new name are all part of the new sponsorship deal for the ballpark -- which started on Jan. 1 and continues for the next 15 years.

The American Family Field logo features the distinctive rooflines of the ballpark and the American Family logo, which is changed from its traditional red to the yellow used by the Brewers in their logo and uniforms.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, American Family also acquired naming rights to the Brewers spring training complex in Maryvale, Arizona. The complex, which was extensively renovated in 2019, was named American Family Fields of Phoenix.