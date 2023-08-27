Lake Country Lutheran senior excelling for late father

Tragedy brought one Lake Country Lutheran senior closer to his teammates.

Now, AJ Seese is leading the Lightning football team as this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"It has always been my favorite sport," said Seese. "I have done other things. I have done track. I have done basketball. But there is really nothing like football for me. Like I like hitting people. I play linebacker and running back."

Seese is not only focused on the football field.

"I like math a lot," Seese said. "Kind of not very stereotypical for a football player but I am really in to math. I can solve Rubik's Cubes and stuff like that. When I was younger I just learned how to do it in a week and then ever since then I could do it in a couple minutes."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Seese played at Arrowhead and Brookfield East before transferring to Lake Country Lutheran.

"The reason I came here from Brookfield is because my dad passed," said Seese. "They were praying for me even before I came here. Some of these kids didn't even know me and they were still saying prayers about me in chapel."

Seese said seeing that outpouring of support is the reason why he ended up at LCL.

"I think that is one of the things that really drew me here," Seese said. "It definitely gave me more of a purpose in life. It wasn't a great look for my family because it was a really sad time for everybody. I just thought that I really needed to do something for him and just dedicate this football."

Seese's father was his football coach growing up.

"We were really close," said Seese. "We would always go on vacations. We were always hanging out. He is definitely a big figure in my life. A big influence. Without him, I definitely wouldn't be where I am today, who I am today."