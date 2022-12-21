Admirals cruise past Wolves, 5-2

article

The Admirals picked up goals from five different players as they snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

Playing in his first game since being reassigned by the Predators, defenseman Jordan Gross dished out a pair of assists to pace the Admirals offense that saw nine players find their way onto the score sheet. Yaroslav Askarov stopped 28 shots in goal for Milwaukee to earn his 12th win of the season.

The Wolves got on the board first with a goal from Anttoni Honka 3:07 into the contest, but the Admirals would score the next four to build a 4-1 advantage.

Tim Schaller scored his third goal in as many games to kick off the scoring for Milwaukee. Stationed just above the left dot, Schaller fired a one-timer off a feed from Luke Evangelista over the shoulder of Chicago goalie Zach Sawchenko at the 11:45 mark of the first period.

With just 22 seconds left in the opening frame Kiefer Sherwood also scored on a one-timer about three feet in front of Schaller for his 11th goal of the season and a 2-1 lead.

Captain Cole Schneider gave the Ads a two-goal advantage with the game’s only goal in the sandwich frame. The puck look to be going out of the Milwaukee zone, but Jordan Gross held it on the blueline and immediately got a pass out front of the net to a wide open Schneider and he tucked it around Sawchenko.

Egor Afanasyev scored the Admirals first shorthanded tally of the season at the 7:35 mark of the third period when he intercepted a Chicago pass at the Milwaukee blueline, raced down the ice before firing a wrister from the top of the left circle. It was his eighth tally of the season.

Chicago got their second goal of the game on the same power-play when Afanasyev got his shortie, but John Leonard scored an empty-netter to seal the game with 1:55 to go.

The Admirals are off until after Christmas when they host the Wolves again on Tuesday, December 27th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.



