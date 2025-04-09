Admirals beat Wild, moving Milwaukee to Central Division 1st place

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals beat the Iowa Wild 5-0 on Wednesday, April 9 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The win moved Milwaukee into sole possession of first place in the Central Division. It was the Admirals' final regular-season road game.



Goalie Matt Murray stopped 38 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-0 win over the Iowa Wild on Wednesday, April 9 at Wells Fargo Arena.

What we know:

The win moved Milwaukee into sole possession of first place in the Central Division. The Admirals have 85 points through 69 games. Texas has 83 points in 67 games. Both teams have 9 points to clinch the division title.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

It was the Admirals' final regular-season road game. Milwaukee finished with a 17-13-2-4 record.

The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday, April 12, to host Chicago.