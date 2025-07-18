Milwaukee Admirals to play outdoor game against Iowa Wild

article

The Milwaukee Admirals on Friday announced they'll play in the "Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic" next season – the first outdoor game in franchise history. Here's what to know.

The outdoor game against the Iowa Wild will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 23. It will be played in conjunction with Hockey Day Minnesota at the United Heroes League Complex in Hastings, Minnesota.

It will be the first time in Milwaukee Admirals history that they will play a game outdoors. It will also be the first time that Hockey Day Minnesota will feature two professional teams playing outdoors.

"We are excited for this unique opportunity for our organization to participate in our first outdoor game," Admirals President Jon Greenberg said in a statement. "Playing outdoors brings our players back to the roots of where many started their hockey journeys and is a reminder for all of us why we love this game. We are grateful to the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild for the chance to participate in this ‘cool’ game."

Tickets for the outdoor contest between the Admirals and Wild will go on sale Monday, Aug. 4. A complete event scheduled for Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 will be released later this summer.

