Admirals beat visiting Wild; Schneider hat trick paces scoring

Milwaukee Admirals captain Cole Schneider scored a hat trick and Cody Glass added three assists to guide their team to a 4-2 win over the Iowa Wild on Saturday night, Nov. 6 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

It was the second win in as many days for the Admirals, who still have one more game to go in this weekend, tomorrow afternoon at Chicago.

After a scoreless first period, Schneider got his first of the game and put the Ads on the board when he deflected a Matt Donovan shot through the legs of Iowa goalie Dereck Baribeau at 8:50 of the second period.

Within four minutes, Schneider picked up his second goal of the night in a similar fashion to push the Admirals' lead to two with 7:26 to play in the sandwich frame. Forward Matt Luff had the puck between the circles and passed it down to Cole Smith, who was stationed on the goal line to the right of Baribeau. Smith chipped the puck toward the mouth of the goal where Schneider set up shop and the puck deflected off his skate and into the net.

However, as quickly as the Admirals built their lead, they saw it evaporate. Will Bitten scored on a breakaway goal at 14:40 of the second and Nick Swaney converted on a pass from Jon Lizote with just over a minute to play in the period to level the score.

Matt Donovan put the Admirals back on top at 8:55 of the final stanza with his first goal of the season. Donovan took a pass from Cody Glass at the top of the circle and looked to attempt a pass across the crease. However, the puck caromed off of Iowa’s Bitten and into the Wild net.

The Admirals captain completed the hat trick when Egor Asanasyev’s shot deflected off of him for his second career hat trick and his first since April 10, 2015, when he played for the Binghamton Senators.

Connor Ingram stopped 41 shots on the night to backstop the Admirals and earn his second win of the season. Since his return, the Admirals have stopped all 14 opponent power-play attempts.

The Admirals finish off the weekend Sunday afternoon when they visit the Chicago Wolves at 3 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Milwaukee’s next home game is Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose.