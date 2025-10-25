Admirals top San Jose Barracuda 6-2, score 4 power-play goals

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals defeated the San Jose Barracuda 6-2, powered by four power-play goals. Goaltender Matt Murray was a standout, stopping 37 shots and being perfect in the first and third periods. The Admirals killed seven of the Barracuda's eight power-play attempts and saw rookie David Edstrom score his first pro goal to open the scoring.



Goalie Matt Murray stopped 37 shots and his teammates scored four power-play goals as the Milwaukee Admirals defeated the San Jose Barracuda 6-2 on Friday, Oct. 24, at Tech CU Arena.

It was the Admirals' first game in San Jose since Jan. 6, 2017 and the first played between the teams at Tech CU Arena, which opened in August 2022.

Game summary

What we know:

Murray was perfect in the first and third periods. He stopped 15 shots in period one and another 14 in the third, as the Admirals killed seven of eight Barracuda power-play attempts.

San Jose had the puck in the offensive zone for much of the first period, thanks in part to three power-play opportunities. However, the Admirals killed all three chances and started to earn more offensive zone time on the latter part of the opening stanza. Milwaukee ended up scoring with 3.4 seconds remaining in the first period. Defenseman Ryan Ufko skated from the left point to the middle of the blue line and sent a shot off the goal post. Rookie center David Edstrom tapped in the rebound for his first pro goal to give the Ads the lead. Ufko and Jordan Oesterle assisted on the goal scored at 19:56.

Both teams had four power play opportunities in the second frame. Milwaukee scored on all four tries. The first came at 2:02 of the second while on a 5-on-3 advantage. Cole O’Hara attempted a pass from the left post to the right but whiffed. He did get enough to tap it to the top of the crease where Zach L’Heureux buried it for his second goal of the season. O’Hara and Ufko assisted.

Daniel Carr scored his second goal of the season when he potted a rebound from the slot for another power-play tally at 3:24. Jake Lucchini and O’Hara assisted.

The Admirals scored another power play goal at 5:52 of the second stanza on a zone entry. L’Heureux whipped a pass from the right wing boards to the left for Reid Schaefer. Schaefer spied Oasis Wiesball driving unabated to the net and fired a pass off the backhand of Wiesblatt into the goal. It was Wiesblatt’s first pro marker.

The Barracuda finally got on the board at 7:52 of the second when Mattias Havelid’s wrist shot on a bouncing puck from the slot found the back of the net.

The Admirals would get another power play goal, however, to take a 5-1 lead at 14:10. From center point, Ufko’s shot deflected off a defending stick, then off the chest of Barracuda defenseman Cole Clayton and into the net. It was Ufko’s first goal of the season. O’Hara and Joey Willis assisted.

San Jose scored a power play goal on its seventh try at 18:02 of the second period. Kasper Halttunen slapped a one-timer from the left circle into the goal to cut the Ads lead to 5-2.

Admirals forward Ryder Rolston scored an empty-net goal at 17:44 of the third period to close the scoring. The unassisted goal was Rolston’s second of the season.

What's next:

The Admirals and Barracuda will play again in San Jose on Saturday, Oct. 25. Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Wednesday, Oct. 29 to host Chicago.