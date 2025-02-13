Admirals beat Thunderbirds, 4th win in a row

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals beat the Springfield Thunderbirds 5-4 at the Panther Arena. The win was the fourth in a row for Milwaukee and vaulted them into first place in the Central. The Admirals will now head out on a three-game roadtrip beginning with a pair of games in Winnipeg against the Moose.



The Milwaukee Admirals beat the Springfield Thunderbirds on Thursday night, Feb. 13.

What we know:

The Admirals won 5-4 at the Panther Arena.

The Admirals trailed 4-1 midway through the second period but scored four unanswered goals.

The win was the fourth in a row for Milwaukee and vaulted them into first place in the Central with 55 points on a 25-14-3-4 record. It also gave them points in 10 of their past 11 games (8-1-1-1).

What's next:

The Admirals will now head out on a three-game roadtrip beginning with a pair of games in Winnipeg against the Moose. Their next home contest will be Friday, February 21st at 7 pm against the Henderson Silver Knights.