Admirals fall to Texas Stars 3-2 in game 5, season comes to an end
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Admirals fought to the end - but their quest for a Calder Cup ended early.
The Admirals were 6-1 in elimination games, but they could not overcome the Texas Stars on Sunday night, May 25, at Panther Arena.
After spotting the Stars a goal, the Admirals answered when Chase de Leo scored, making it a 1-1 game in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, it was Fedor Svechkov on the breakaway, putting the Admirals on top for the only goal of the period.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
Tied at 2-2 in the third quarter, Matt Murray came up with a huge save to keep it even.
But with just over five minutes to go, he couldn't stop a shot by Justin Ritzkovian. The Stars took the 3-2 lead.
And that would be the final, ending the Admirals' season.
The Source: This story was produced by FOX6 Sports, with pictures provided by the Milwaukee Admirals.