Admirals fall to Texas Stars 3-2 in game 5, season comes to an end

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals lost to the Texas Stars 3-2 on Sunday, May 25, 2025. The game five loss knocked the Admirals out of the AHL playoffs.



The Milwaukee Admirals fought to the end - but their quest for a Calder Cup ended early.

The Admirals were 6-1 in elimination games, but they could not overcome the Texas Stars on Sunday night, May 25, at Panther Arena.

After spotting the Stars a goal, the Admirals answered when Chase de Leo scored, making it a 1-1 game in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, it was Fedor Svechkov on the breakaway, putting the Admirals on top for the only goal of the period.

Tied at 2-2 in the third quarter, Matt Murray came up with a huge save to keep it even.

But with just over five minutes to go, he couldn't stop a shot by Justin Ritzkovian. The Stars took the 3-2 lead.

And that would be the final, ending the Admirals' season.