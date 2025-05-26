Expand / Collapse search

Admirals fall to Texas Stars 3-2 in game 5, season comes to an end

Published  May 26, 2025 5:41am CDT
Milwaukee Admirals
Milwaukee Admirals host the Texas Stars on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

    • The Milwaukee Admirals lost to the Texas Stars 3-2 on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
    • The game five loss knocked the Admirals out of the AHL playoffs.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Admirals fought to the end - but their quest for a Calder Cup ended early.

The Admirals were 6-1 in elimination games, but they could not overcome the Texas Stars on Sunday night, May 25, at Panther Arena.

After spotting the Stars a goal, the Admirals answered when Chase de Leo scored, making it a 1-1 game in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, it was Fedor Svechkov on the breakaway, putting the Admirals on top for the only goal of the period.

Tied at 2-2 in the third quarter, Matt Murray came up with a huge save to keep it even.

But with just over five minutes to go, he couldn't stop a shot by Justin Ritzkovian. The Stars took the 3-2 lead.

And that would be the final, ending the Admirals' season.

The Source: This story was produced by FOX6 Sports, with pictures provided by the Milwaukee Admirals.

