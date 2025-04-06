Admirals beat Stars, moving to tie for first place

article

Admirals goalie Matt Murray stopped 35 shots and Grigori Denisenko scored two goals to lead Milwaukee to a 3-1 win at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The win moved the Admirals into a first-place tie with the Stars. Both teams have 83 points. The Stars have played one less game. Texas' magic number to clinch the Central Division is nine points. The Admirals' magic number to clinch the division is 11.

Milwaukee concludes its three-game road trip on Wednesday, April 9 at Iowa. It will be the Admirals’ final regular-season road game. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday, April 12 to host Chicago.