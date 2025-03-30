Milwaukee Admirals toppled by Henderson Silver Knights 4-1

article

Kyle Marino scored the Admirals' lone goal as they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday night, March 29, 2025.

The loss dropped the Admirals' record to 34-21-5-6 and snapped their four-game point streak. The Ads now trail the Texas Stars by four points in the race for the Central Division title, but they do have a pair of games next weekend against Texas.

Henderson got the only goal of the opening period as Ben Hemmerling scored his first AHL goal with a power-play marker just 1:57 into the game.

The Silver Knights pushed their lead to two with another goal early in the second period as Tanner Laczynski found a loose puck in the slot and beat Ads' goal Magnus Chrona low blocker side at the 1:14 mark.

The Admirals had four power-play chances in the second period, including 1:10 of 5-on-3 time, but couldn't convert, and the Knights led 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Milwaukee cut the Henderson lead in half less than two minutes into the third period when Kyle Marino potted his eighth goal of the season. The play started when Ondrej Pavel stripped the puck from a Knights defender in their zone and took a shot that was stopped by Akira Schmid, but Marino was there, and he buried the rebound to make it 2-1.

It wasn't long before the Silver Knights regained their two-goal advantage courtesy of Jonas Rondbjerg's 10th of the season at the 3:56 mark of the final frame. They sealed the game on an empty netter by Jakub Demek with 1:10 remaining in the third.

The Admirals are now off for the next week before they head down to Texas to take on the Stars for a pair of games beginning next Saturday, April 5th at 7 pm. The Ads don't return home until Saturday, April 12th at 6 pm against the Chicago Wolves.